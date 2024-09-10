Millicent Grant KC (Hon) honoured

The National Paralegal Awards, hosted by CILEX and celebrating exceptional paralegal talent, honored Millicent Grant KC (Hon) with the Outstanding Achievement Award. This accolade recognizes her lifelong commitment to increasing accessibility in the legal profession.

Millicent Grant's career spans over three decades, beginning as a secretary and advancing to become the first non-white President of a UK legal professional membership organization in 2007. In 2020, she made history again as the first chartered legal executive to be appointed as an Honorary Queens Counsel. Her presidency at CILEX in 2017 marked a significant milestone in making legal careers accessible to diverse communities.

Other Award Highlights:

National Paralegal of the Year: Hannah Grinsted, for her exceptional career development and mentorship in Tozers’ medical negligence team.

Hannah Grinsted, for her exceptional career development and mentorship in Tozers’ medical negligence team. National Paralegal Business of the Year: Fraser and Fraser, recognized for their leadership in genealogy and probate research.

Category Winners:

Best Conveyancing/Real Estate Paralegal: Stephanie Dion-Jones, Pinsent Masons Vario

Stephanie Dion-Jones, Pinsent Masons Vario Best Family Law Paralegal: Rebecca Headley, Stowe Family Law

Rebecca Headley, Stowe Family Law Best Intellectual Property Paralegal: Kristobel Black, Mewburn Ellis

Kristobel Black, Mewburn Ellis Best Newcomer/Young Practitioner: Holly Goss, Met Office

Holly Goss, Met Office Best Probate Research Paralegal: Claire Larkin Miller, Langton Genealogy

Claire Larkin Miller, Langton Genealogy Best Will Writing Paralegal: Sharon Baker, Mowll & Mowll

Sharon Baker, Mowll & Mowll Community Champion: John Paul Stothard, self-employed

John Paul Stothard, self-employed Paralegal of the Year - South: Jasmine Collier, Pinsent Masons Vario

Jasmine Collier, Pinsent Masons Vario Paralegal of the Year - Midlands and North: John Paul Stothard, self-employed

John Paul Stothard, self-employed Best Paralegal Apprentice: Temiloluwa Kila, Pinsent Masons Vario

Temiloluwa Kila, Pinsent Masons Vario Best Law Firm Paralegal Development Award: Right Legal Group

Right Legal Group Best Legal Profession Supplier Award: Anglia Research Services Ltd

Rita Leat, this year’s patron and last year's Outstanding Achievement Award winner, praised the high standard of competition and expressed pride in the event’s ability to spotlight exceptional talent. Leat, founder of the Professional Paralegal Register and former CEO of the Institute of Paralegals, underscored the importance of recognising outstanding contributions in the paralegal profession.

Craig Hamer, CEO of CILEX, highlighted the crucial role of paralegals in the legal industry, noting the increasing demand for their services. He paid special tribute to Millicent Grant, acknowledging her pivotal role in breaking barriers and championing diversity in the legal field.

Millicent Grant KC (Hon) expressed her deep honor at receiving the award and reaffirmed her dedication to advocating for paralegals as vital assets to the legal sector. She remains committed to showcasing the talents and achievements of paralegals and fostering a more inclusive profession.