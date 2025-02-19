Military housing charges legal challenge

More than 3,500 serving members of the armed forces have joined a legal claim against the Ministry of Defence, alleging they were unfairly overcharged for military housing due to their age or marital status. The claim, led by law firm Leigh Day, could cost the MOD up to £50 million if successful.

Up to 80,000 army, navy and RAF personnel may be eligible to join the claim, which argues that the MOD’s housing policy discriminates against younger and unmarried service members by requiring them to pay higher rents for Single Living Accommodation while their older or married counterparts receive an accommodation allowance that significantly reduces costs.

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed it is reviewing its housing policy, which currently applies different accommodation entitlements based on age and marital status. Under the existing system, all unmarried army personnel and those married but under the age of 37 must pay for Single Living Accommodation. In contrast, married army personnel over 37 receive an accommodation allowance. The RAF and Royal Navy do not impose age-based rules, but only those who are married or in a civil partnership qualify for the allowance.

In 2021, a National Audit Office report found that the MOD’s housing policy may be discriminatory because it resulted in younger and unmarried personnel paying more for their accommodation. The MOD has introduced the Modernised Accommodation Offer to address these disparities, yet thousands of service members remain excluded from financial support for housing costs.

Compensation will vary depending on how long claimants have lived in Single Living Accommodation and how much they paid. If the legal claim succeeds, most individuals are expected to receive around £15,000 in compensation.

Leigh Day solicitor Ryan Bradshaw said more than 3,500 members of the armed forces have now signed up to the legal claim after being charged more for their accommodation than older or married personnel. He said whilst it’s encouraging that the Ministry of Defence is reviewing its housing policy, the current system still discriminates against people who are unmarried or under a certain age. He added military personnel who have been affected by this policy may wish to join the claim to seek compensation and a positive change to the current housing provision model.

Anyone who believes they may be eligible to join the claim can find further details here.