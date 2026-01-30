Miles Lester, a seasoned real estate specialist, has officially joined the Fleet Street office of Ellis Jones Solicitors, marking a significant addition to the law firm's expanding London and south coast operations. With a career spanning 20 years since his qualification, Miles has been appointed as a Consultant Solicitor, where he will lead both commercial and residential property specialisms. His impressive background includes 18 years as a partner at various central London law firms, where he advised clients on property sales, leases, landlord and tenant matters, and land development.

Among his notable recent projects, Miles acted for an investor in the acquisition and leaseback of approximately 40 convenience stores. Furthermore, he has extensive experience in letting commercial units for diverse uses such as office spaces, restaurants, and nightclubs. Additionally, Miles has been actively involved in both the acquisition and disposal of student accommodation, including forward funding and development initiatives. Joining him at Ellis Jones is long-time secretary Sarah Lodhi, who has collaborated with him for more than 15 years.

Reflecting on his transition, Miles remarked that “In my client instructions, I have worked ‘on the other side’ from Ellis Jones on property transactions for ten years or so.” He added, “I knew of its success as a multi-department firm offering services of benefit to all kinds of clients.” He credited Ellis Jones Partner and Solicitor Matt Clake for informing him about the development of the firm's London office, noting that the timing of his move was serendipitous.

As Miles and Sarah step into their new roles, they express enthusiasm about the property market, which remains vibrant despite recent challenges. Miles stated, “The property market continues to be very active despite a challenging and turbulent few years and Sarah and I are both excited to play our parts in fulfilling a need for property law advice and experience.” He appreciates the energetic atmosphere within the Ellis Jones team, situated in a prime City location, anticipating a busy workload given the current rate of property transactions.

Miles’ academic credentials feature a history degree from the University of Leeds, alongside a Master's in War Studies from King's College London. He completed a Legal Practice Course at the College of Law London and achieved his solicitor qualification in January 2006. Sarah, also a Londoner, looks forward to supporting the entire London team in due course while focusing on property-related instructions.

In a statement, Nigel Smith, Managing Partner at Ellis Jones, expressed his belief in the value of Miles and Sarah’s expertise, stating, “Miles is a senior lawyer with substantial knowledge and experience from across the property spectrum. Equally, we welcome Sarah as a key member of our London team too. Their arrivals support the continued growth and expansion of the London office and our portfolio of client services. I wish them both every success in their new roles.”

The appointments of Miles and Sarah mark a strategic expansion for Ellis Jones’ London office, which has seen a steady increase in team members since early 2025. Prior to their arrival, ten colleagues, including partners and senior associate solicitors, were already working full-time in London, with others balancing roles across the firm's Dorset and Hampshire offices. Besides property law, the London office also offers a range of legal services, including Family, Employment, Banking & Finance Litigation, Dispute Resolution, and Business Services. Both Miles and Sarah were introduced to many of their new colleagues during the firm’s recent annual general meeting, held at AFC Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium, signalling a promising start to their new journey at Ellis Jones.