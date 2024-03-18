Miles & Cash acquired by Hopkins Solicitors

Chris Sedgwick, Managing Partner of Miles & Cash Solicitors, expressed confidence in the decision, citing shared values and a commitment to quality service. The merger allows for the consolidation of resources, expertise, and an extended range of legal services, benefitting both firms' clients and team members.

With a strong reputation in Children and Care Law, Miles & Cash Solicitors brings valuable expertise to Hopkins Solicitors Ltd. The continuity of key staff members, including Chris Sedgwick and Lucy Fisher, further enriches Hopkins' Children Law and Care Team.

Martyn Knox, Managing Director of Hopkins Solicitors, emphasised the importance of community engagement and high standards in client service. Renovations on the Miles & Cash office in Heanor's town centre signify a physical expansion to accommodate the growing team of solicitors and diversified legal support services.

Upon completion, the office will house a team of at least eight solicitors offering comprehensive legal support, including private family law, residential conveyancing, wills & probate, civil litigation, and more. This expansion underscores Hopkins Solicitors Ltd's dedication to growth, innovation, and client satisfaction in the Derbyshire region.