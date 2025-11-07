Milbank LLP has announced the strategic addition of Miles Flynn and Rehan Hanif as partners in its London office, a move that formalises the establishment of a European Real Estate Finance practice. This addition significantly reinforces the firm’s global real estate capabilities and underscores its commitment to expanding services in the real estate sector. With Flynn and Hanif at the helm, the London office is now positioned as a vital hub for real estate finance services across Europe and beyond.

“Launching a European Real Estate practice is a natural next step in Milbank’s global growth strategy,” said Milbank Chairman Scott A. Edelman. “With Miles and Rehan spearheading this initiative in London, we are strengthening our ability to deliver seamless, transatlantic real estate counsel on our clients’ most complex transactions. We are delighted to welcome them to the firm.”

The introduction of these seasoned professionals marks a transformative moment for Milbank’s Real Estate group. Erwin Dweck, a member of the Firm’s Executive Committee and practice group leader, stated, “The level of sophistication and creativity that they bring, together with their deep client relationships will allow us to seamlessly serve our clients across jurisdictions. Their practice is a perfect complement to our market-leading team.”

The excitement within the firm is palpable, as Co-Managing Partners for Milbank’s London Office, Andrej Wolf and Tom Canning, expressed their enthusiasm for the new arrivals, saying, “Their deep market knowledge and collaborative approach align perfectly with Milbank’s commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to our clients.”

With a combined experience of over 30 years in the industry, Miles Flynn and Rehan Hanif are set to enrich Milbank’s offerings. Flynn noted, “Joining Milbank to establish a real estate finance practice in London is a tremendous opportunity. We are excited to collaborate with our new colleagues worldwide to continue delivering exceptional service to clients.” Hanif added, “I’m thrilled to be part of Milbank’s London office at such a dynamic moment for the firm’s Real Estate practice, and I look forward to contributing to the continued growth of its global platform.”

Flynn is well-versed in real estate finance within the UK and Europe, dealing with senior and mezzanine debt, intercreditor agreements, and back leverage transactions. His expertise extends to CMBS transactions, along with extensive experience in the enforcement and restructuring of commercial real estate loans. Meanwhile, Hanif brings to the table a broad spectrum of banking and finance expertise, with a focus on cross-border real estate finance transactions and experience in Islamic Finance.

Together, Flynn and Hanif represent banks, debt funds, private equity sponsors, and other real estate investors in structuring and financing all types of commercial real estate debt, as well as working with arrangers, servicers, and noteholders in European CMBS transactions.