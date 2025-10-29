Mike Wilson, Managing Partner at Blake Morgan LLP, has been appointed Chair of the CBI’s South-East Council. With deep regional insight and extensive leadership experience, Mike has served on the council for many years, making him a fitting choice to advocate for South-East businesses. Having joined Blake Morgan in 2012 and assumed the role of Managing Partner in 2016, Wilson has led the firm through significant growth and transformation, ensuring that it remains deeply invested in the region's development.

Under Mike’s leadership, Blake Morgan has fostered an inclusive, people-first culture, creating meaningful career opportunities and achieving retention rates that are above the industry average. His strategic restructuring has not only enhanced the firm's internal culture but has also delivered strong returns for its stakeholders.

As Chair, he is set to play a vital role in shaping the CBI's regional agenda. Anneka Hendrick, CBI London and South-East Director, expressed her enthusiasm for Mike’s appointment, stating, “I’m delighted to welcome Mike as Chair-Elect of the CBI South-East Council. A valued CBI Councillor for many years, Mike brings more than three decades of experience as a law firm leader, and latterly as Managing Partner of Blake Morgan." She highlighted his extensive networks and commitment to inclusive growth as vital assets in enhancing the regional business landscape.

Mike Wilson echoed his excitement for the role, commenting, “It is an immense privilege to be appointed as Chair of the CBI’s South-East Council. I have been a member of the CBI Council for several years and have seen how impactful the organisation can be as a collective voice for businesses across the UK." He emphasized the importance of driving sustainable growth and fostering a vibrant economy.

With a clear vision in mind, he stated, “It is more important now than ever that the CBI continues to advocate for businesses in a practical, optimistic way." As he steps into this crucial role, Mike looks forward to collaborating with the CBI Council and others in the region, collectively seizing opportunities presented by the CBI network.