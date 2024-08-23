Migrant fishermen seek compensation from UK Government

A group of Ghanaian fishermen, who were recognised as victims of modern slavery aboard UK vessels, are pursuing legal action against the UK Government. Represented by Leigh Day, the fishermen argue that the Government violated their human rights by failing to protect them from slavery, servitude, and forced labor, as enshrined in Article 4 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and the UK Human Rights Act 1998.

The fishermen were rescued in 2020 from the UK-based scallop trawler Olivia Jean, owned by TN Trawlers—a company recently implicated in a BBC investigation exposing modern slavery in the Scottish fishing industry. The claimants allege that, once aboard the vessel, they were subjected to forced labor, working excessively long hours under threats, intimidation, and verbal abuse, including racist slurs. They were also subjected to grossly unsanitary living conditions, denied access to safe drinking water, adequate food, and medical care, and were prohibited from leaving the vessel, even when docked in UK ports.

Leigh Day's legal team, led by Manchester-based partner Stephanie Hill, asserts that the Home Office breached its duty by not implementing adequate systems to protect migrant seamen from trafficking and exploitation. The legal claim further argues that the Home Office failed to identify the fishermen as being at risk of trafficking and did not take necessary steps to protect them.

The case also highlights broader systemic issues faced by migrant seamen on transit visas, who lack lawful immigration status and statutory employment rights in the UK, making them particularly vulnerable to exploitation. The fishermen are seeking a declaration of the breach of their rights and compensation to acknowledge and rectify the wrongs they endured.

Leigh Day partner Stephanie Hill emphasised the severity of the situation, noting the striking similarities between her clients' experiences and those featured in recent BBC exposés on modern slavery in the fishing industry. She also stressed the need for the police to properly investigate the perpetrators of this exploitation.

The Leigh Day legal team includes Stephanie Hill in Manchester, Counsel Shu Shin Luh and Agata Patyna from Doughty Street Chambers, and Rebecca Fry and Carolin Ott from Leigh Day’s London office. The case represents a significant step in holding the UK Government accountable for its obligations under human rights law.