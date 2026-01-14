During the COVID-19 pandemic, a care worker known as MS was recruited under the Health and Care visa system to provide support to overwhelmed services in the UK. However, upon his arrival, MS discovered he had fallen victim to a severe form of exploitation. Deceived by a “recruitment agency,” he was forced to pay exorbitant and unlawful fees prior to entering the country. Believing he would be able to repay these debts once he commenced work, he was met instead with the harsh reality of no job availability.

MS was coerced into further payments to the agency, which threatened to cancel his visa and sponsorship if he did not comply. This legal tie left him vulnerable, forcing him to undertake increasingly exploitative cash-in-hand work, ultimately resulting in a catastrophic workplace injury that led to the loss of his arm. With the assistance of ATLEU, he was referred to the National Referral Mechanism, the UK’s identification system for victims of trafficking. In September 2025, ATLEU overturned the Home Office’s initial negative decision regarding MS’s case through a successful judicial review, confirming his status as an official victim of trafficking.

ATLEU further supported MS in securing stable immigration status and access to public funds, facilitating his recovery from both his injury and the trauma he experienced. In an emotional statement, MS expressed his outrage at the exploitative practices of companies operating under government licensing, stating, “What makes this even harder to accept is that companies like this are licensed by the UK Government, yet they continue to operate without consequences.” He called for stricter measures against such companies, underlining the urgent need for systemic change, particularly regarding the tied visa system.

The plight of MS serves as a stark reminder of the risk that restrictive work visas pose to migrant workers, and the systemic deficiencies in government policy that allow for such exploitation. Jo White, MS’s solicitor at ATLEU, highlighted the recurring nature of these issues, advocating for the removal of tied visas so that workers are free to change employers and access their rights without fear of repercussion.