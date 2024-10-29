Midlands law firm secures £30m boost

Midlands-based law firm FBC Manby Bowdler has secured a £30 million investment from Horizon Capital, fueling its ambitious goal to double its operations within the next 18 months. This strategic investment follows a period of impressive growth for the firm, with annual turnover exceeding £16 million and an annual growth rate of over 10%. The firm currently operates in multiple locations across the West Midlands and Shropshire and has plans to expand further with the addition of a new office in Knowle, near Solihull.

This funding will support the firm’s expansion through the creation of approximately 20 new jobs and the development of additional service areas across its regional network. Neil Lloyd (pictured), CEO of FBC Manby Bowdler, shared his excitement about the growth trajectory enabled by this investment, noting that it would help position the firm as a key player in the Midlands legal sector. “We’re really excited about this investment, which not only allows us to maintain our impressive growth trajectory but also creates exciting opportunities for our people and our clients,” Lloyd remarked. As part of the new structure, FBC Manby Bowdler will become the founding member of Horizon Capital’s newly established Adeptio Law Group, allowing the firm to expand its expertise while maintaining its established brand and client relationships.

In addition to fueling growth, the investment will support the firm’s ongoing commitment to the Midlands region’s economy. According to Lloyd, the firm’s clients can expect the same quality of service and trusted relationships, now enhanced by access to a broader and more diversified legal network. “We’re creating a platform for professional growth, offering our team the chance to work with a broader client base and develop expertise in new areas of law,” he added. This expansion will also provide opportunities for lawyers and trainees within the firm to work across different offices and gain experience in various specialties, fostering career growth and development.

As a prominent member of the Eurojuris legal network, FBC Manby Bowdler recently co-hosted the Eurojuris International Congress in Birmingham, further solidifying its commitment to both the region and the legal community. “This investment allows us to create high-quality jobs, attract top legal talent to the area, and provide world-class legal services to businesses and individuals in the Midlands and beyond,” Lloyd emphasised.

Simon Hitchcock, Managing Partner at Horizon Capital, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership and praised FBC Manby Bowdler’s strong regional presence and growth record. “We are excited to partner with FBC Manby Bowdler in this next phase of its growth. The firm’s strong regional presence, coupled with its impressive growth record, makes it an ideal cornerstone for our new legal services group,” Hitchcock commented, underscoring Horizon Capital’s commitment to supporting the Midlands economy through this strategic alliance.

The deal, which was finalised on October 25, marks a pivotal moment for FBC Manby Bowdler as it embarks on an expansion poised to create substantial economic and employment opportunities across the Midlands, further enhancing its role as a trusted legal partner in the region.