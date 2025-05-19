FBC Manby Bowdler, a prominent law firm with a strong presence across the Midlands, has opened its inaugural office in Birmingham city centre, located at the corner of Colmore Row and Bennetts Hill. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the firm, which is experiencing a robust period of growth. The new office is poised to provide legal services to a wide array of businesses and private individuals in the area.

This recent venture follows the firm’s establishment of a second office in Wolverhampton and complements its existing locations in Knowle, Shrewsbury, Telford, Bridgnorth, Church Stretton, and Redditch. Chief executive Neil Lloyd highlighted the firm’s ambitious growth strategy, stating, “Our ambitious strategy for growth through acquisition and expansion, supported by a £30 million investment from Horizon Capital, continues at pace and we are delighted to bring a team of specialists to the UK’s second city.”

With turnover exceeding £17 million in the past year, FBC Manby Bowdler is eyeing an ambitious target to double its size within the next 12 months. The firm is also the founding entity of the new Adeptio Law Group, which aims to build a leading national legal services platform through the strategic acquisition of high-quality regional law firms. Lloyd expressed enthusiasm for the opportunities ahead, noting that “The West Midlands Combined Authority has been instrumental in catalysing Birmingham’s economic transformation in recent years, and we are excited to be a part of it.”