Midlands law firm earns global recognition

A leading Midlands law firm, Wright Hassall, has earned a prestigious ‘Great Place To Work’ accreditation in recognition of its outstanding workplace culture and employee satisfaction. Based in Leamington, the firm celebrates this achievement as part of its ongoing commitment to creating an exceptional working environment for its staff.

Commitment to Employee Engagement and Workplace Culture

The ‘Great Place To Work’ certification scheme evaluates companies based entirely on anonymous feedback from current employees, highlighting organisations that create a positive, collaborative, and supportive workplace environment. Wright Hassall’s dedication to fostering an exceptional culture saw the firm launching an internal anonymous employee engagement survey in 2022, aligning with its vision to become a sought-after employer.

These surveys, conducted every six months, enabled the firm to implement changes that directly impacted staff satisfaction, with a focus on enhancing workplace processes and employee experiences year-on-year.

Striving for External Recognition

Seeking to benchmark its internal initiatives against external standards, Wright Hassall aimed to achieve the ‘Great Place To Work’ accreditation, which would demonstrate its commitment to maintaining a workplace culture that employees genuinely value.

To achieve this, every employee at Wright Hassall participated in an anonymous survey featuring 60 questions. The firm required a minimum 65% response rate to meet the criteria for the accreditation. Impressively, Wright Hassall achieved a 76% response rate, marking the highest participation rate in any survey the firm had ever conducted.

After analysing these survey results, Great Place To Work confirmed Wright Hassall’s accreditation, solidifying its status as a firm committed to trust, respect, and collaboration among its workforce.

Positive Impact on Workplace Culture

Mark Shrimpton, Chief People Officer at Wright Hassall, expressed his enthusiasm about the achievement:

“We are thrilled to announce that Wright Hassall has officially been certified as a Great Place to Work. This recognition is a testament to the dedication, passion, and commitment of all our staff, who contribute to making our firm not only a leader in legal services but also an outstanding workplace.

He further emphasised that the anonymous feedback gathered through the survey had provided valuable insights into areas for improvement, and the firm is committed to taking actionable steps to enhance its culture even further.

“We will be working hard to ensure that this level of staff satisfaction continues so that we can maintain our re-accreditation for years to come.”

Commitment to Ongoing Improvement

Wright Hassall’s achievement showcases its commitment to continuously refining its workplace culture, ensuring that every employee experiences a supportive, collaborative, and professional environment. As the firm now focuses on maintaining this positive atmosphere, it remains committed to upholding the principles of trust, respect, and collaboration.

By prioritising its workforce's satisfaction, Wright Hassall not only strengthens its reputation within the legal services sector but also stands as an example of how a law firm can prioritise employee engagement while delivering top-tier legal services.