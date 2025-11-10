Michelmores is thrilled to welcome Jo Mackie as a Partner in its Employment team, a move that significantly bolsters the Firm's national employment law capabilities. Jo joins with over two decades of extensive experience, advising prominent UK and international businesses across various sectors including media, pharmaceuticals, property management, marketing, and hospitality. Known for her pragmatic and strategic approach, she provides clients with comprehensive support across the entire spectrum of employment law matters, from routine advisory to high-stakes litigation and intricate TUPE transfers.

Her notable expertise lies in contentious employment issues, having successfully defended clients in the Employment Tribunal, the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT), and the High Court. Her advisory services encompass restrictive covenants, performance management, redundancy, and all employment-related matters stemming from mergers and acquisitions. With the impending Employment Rights Bill promising significant changes to the employment landscape, Jo's arrival further strengthens Michelmores' capability to guide clients through new legislative developments effectively.

James Baker, Partner and Head of the Firm’s Employment practice, commented “Jo’s appointment is a fantastic addition to our team. Her experience advising high-profile and international clients, particularly in fast-moving and complex sectors, aligns perfectly with our strategic focus. Her media presence also reflects her ability to communicate complex legal issues in a clear, commercial way – something clients and colleagues greatly value.”

Expressing her enthusiasm about the move, Jo Mackie stated “I’m thrilled to be joining Michelmores – a firm with an excellent reputation for providing commercially focused legal advice. I’m looking forward to working with the team to help our clients navigate the evolving employment landscape with confidence.”

For further information about Michelmores’ Employment offering, visit the Firm's website: Employment.