Anna Parker has officially joined Michelmores LLP as a Partner in the Tax, Trusts & Succession team, bringing a wealth of expertise to the Bristol office. Previously at Foot Anstey LLP, Anna is celebrated for her proficiency in complex estate planning, wealth structuring, and inheritance tax advice tailored to high-net-worth individuals and families. Her expansive practice covers both domestic and international matters, particularly in cross-border estate planning, trusts, and succession planning. Recognised in the Legal 500 rankings for the South West region, Anna is distinguished as a key lawyer in the Private Client: Personal Tax, Trusts, and Probate sector. Expressing her enthusiasm for her new role, Anna states "I am excited to be joining Michelmores at this time of strong growth for the Firm and the Private Wealth group. I look forward to working alongside such a highly regarded team in sector and supporting our clients in navigating the ever-changing private wealth landscape." Dhana Sabanathan, Head of the Tax, Trusts & Succession team at Michelmores, also shared her excitement, saying "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Anna to the team. Her private wealth expertise, coupled with her reputation for providing exceptional client service, will be a great asset to our clients in Bristol and beyond." She also added that "Anna’s appointment further strengthens our commitment to delivering outstanding legal solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families, and we look forward to the valuable contribution she will make to the team."