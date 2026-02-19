Michelman Robinson has announced the appointment of Daniel Burbeary as the Office Managing Partner for its London office, a move that aims to bolster the firm's international presence. Burbeary's rare combination of experience and vision within the firm makes him a vital asset as Michelman Robinson looks to further expand. Being the first official solicitor hire in the UK for the firm, Burbeary has been instrumental in establishing the London office and integrating it into Michelman Robinson’s global strategy.

His impressive career spans cross-border litigation and international arbitration, with a focus on complex fraud and asset recovery issues. He has represented clients across various jurisdictions including Africa, China, and Russia, and has earned a reputation as a trusted advisor for high-stakes, multi-jurisdictional disputes. Sanford Michelman, the firm’s Chairman and Co-Founding Partner, noted that “Dan has been instrumental in establishing our London presence and shaping the office into a key part of the firm’s international platform.”

In his new role, Burbeary will concentrate on enhancing the capabilities of the London office and fostering collaboration across the firm’s U.S. and international offices. He intends to build a high-caliber, market-leading team in London to ensure the office remains a fundamental part of Michelman Robinson's global disputes, investigations, and corporate crime strategies. Burbeary expressed his enthusiasm about his new position, stating, “I’m honoured to take on this role at such an exciting time for the firm.” He added, “We’ve built a strong foundation in London, and I look forward to continuing to grow the platform while deepening our integration across offices and delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients.”

This appointment follows a series of recent additions to the firm, with new litigation partners joining the ranks as part of its strategy to respond to the growing demand for sophisticated cross-border legal services. The London office, integral to this strategy, represents Michelman Robinson’s commitment to addressing complex legal issues on a global scale.