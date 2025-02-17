Michael Clavell-Bate joins international law firm Asserson

After a distinguished 34-year career at Eversheds, including 15 years as senior partner in Manchester and serving as a global board member, Michael retired two years ago before taking on consulting roles in the north west. A former president of Manchester Law Society, he is recognised for his expertise in commercial disputes and defamation law, providing pragmatic, business-focused advice to clients.

Michael shared, “Joining Asserson is a proud moment for me – it’s a forward-thinking firm with an exceptional team of talented lawyers who have a strong reputation for delivering high-quality work to an impressive client base. I admire the feel and ethos of the firm, and the chance to join Asserson and help steer its growth in the UK was too good to pass up. There are great opportunities ahead in Manchester, London and beyond to expand the practice and I’m extremely excited to play my part to help develop Asserson’s footprint.”

Howard Rubenstein, managing partner of Asserson, said, “This is an exciting milestone for the firm. Our invitation to Michael to join Asserson is a clear statement of intent and underlines our commitment to continue growing the firm, with a particular emphasis on expanding our UK presence. His acceptance is a very strong endorsement of our unique capabilities, culture and value proposition from someone whose opinion really means something. Michael’s leadership and experience will bring multiple benefits to our clients and to our people. We are thrilled to have him on board.”