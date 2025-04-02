MHRA promotes regulatory science innovation efforts

The MHRA has introduced seven new CERSIs to modernise healthcare regulation and accelerate patient access to innovative treatments

Last week marked a significant milestone as the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) hosted an event showcasing the seven newly established Centres of Excellence for Regulatory Science and Innovation (CERSIs). This gathering aimed to highlight the collaborative efforts designed to bring innovative healthcare solutions to patients more promptly. The event took place in Westminster, London, where key partners—including Innovate UK, the Office for Life Sciences, and the Medical Research Council (MRC)—came together to discuss their contributions to the burgeoning fields of AI, clinical trials, and advanced therapies.

During the event, CERSI leads shared insights into the progress made since their launch earlier this year. Key discussions revolved around several critical topics affecting future healthcare, including AI and MedTech, in silico trials, pharmacogenomics and diagnostics, as well as cell and gene therapies. They highlighted the importance of modernising manufacturing processes through the integration of new digital tools into the production of medicines and medical devices.

The session also delved into cross-cutting issues vital for the success of CERSI projects. Data sharing was identified as a fundamental enabler for responsible and effective use of health data, while skills and expertise training for regulatory scientists was seen as essential for keeping pace with rapid advancements in healthcare. Furthermore, there was a significant focus on the involvement of patients and the public, emphasising the need to embed patient perspectives into the innovation process to enhance their experiences.

The collective impact of this initiative promises to ensure that patients can benefit from new innovations and treatments much sooner. At the event, Science and Innovation Minister Lord Vallance, along with MHRA Chief Executive Dame June Raine, delivered keynote speeches underscoring the ambition of the programme to shape the future of regulatory science in the UK. June Raine remarked that "At our CERSIs event this week, the depth of expertise was impressive and there was real excitement about the progress being made". She added that there is now a "major opportunity to drive advances in regulatory science in the UK – now is the time to turn that potential into action".