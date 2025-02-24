Merriman Solicitors expands reach

Today marks a significant milestone for Merriman Solicitors as it proudly unveils the acquisition of AB Family Law, a move set to enhance its service offerings and extend its geographical presence across key regions. The newly merged firm will operate under the banner of Merriman Solicitors (Incorporating AB Family Law), blending the strengths of both entities into a unified powerhouse. Established in 1738, Merriman Solicitors brings centuries of legal tradition to the table, now enriched by AB Family Law’s modern expertise in Family Law, Wills and Probate, Dispute Resolution, and Company and Commercial law.

AB Family Law, founded roughly a decade ago by Adrian Bressington, a solicitor with credentials dating back to 1977, has built a formidable reputation nationwide. Bressington’s deep knowledge and technical prowess in Family Law and Company and Commercial law add substantial value to Merriman’s portfolio. “I am excited to join forces with Merriman Solicitors, a firm with such a long and distinguished history,” said Adrian Bressington, founder of AB Family Law. “This partnership allows us to combine our strengths and extend our reach into new markets, all while maintaining the commitment to excellent client care that both firms are known for. I am excited about the opportunities this merger brings for our clients and our team.”

The acquisition unlocks new office locations in Gloucester and Chippenham, complementing Merriman’s established base in Marlborough and its broader Wiltshire operations. This expansion aligns with the firm’s ambitious growth strategy, designed to solidify its market standing and tap into fresh opportunities. Eric Robinson Solicitors, a key supporter since summer 2023, continues to fuel Merriman’s growth with strategic investments and infrastructure enhancements. “This acquisition is an excellent deal for both parties,” said Craig Petrie, managing partner at Eric Robinson Solicitors. “It represents a unique opportunity for Merriman Solicitors to broaden its expertise and market presence while enabling AB Family Law to gain better access to the Wiltshire and specifically Marlborough markets. Together, we are poised to serve clients with an even higher standard of care and specialised knowledge.”