Merger to create 500-strong law firm

Trading as Wilkin Chapman Rollits, the merged firm will be the largest regional law firm operating in both Lincolnshire and Yorkshire, boasting a combined turnover of £40 million and more than 500 staff, including 70 partners, across offices in Grimsby, Lincoln, Louth, Hull, York, and Beverley.

The merger is market and client driven, allowing the new firm to offer enhanced strength and depth across commercial, public sector, and private client disciplines locally and nationally. No redundancies are planned as part of the merger.

Robin Simmonds, CEO of Wilkin Chapman, said there is great synergy between the two firms in terms of culture, values, and strategy, adding that the new firm will provide clients with the responsive, tailored support they expect. He noted that strategic commercial clients consulted ahead of the announcement were highly supportive of the move.

Ralph Gilbert, managing partner of Rollits, highlighted both firms' deep local connections and histories, which provide valuable insights into client needs. He emphasised that the combined firm will continue advising regional clients nationally while also supporting those based outside their immediate locations.

In addition to private client services, the firm will specialise in commercial and public sector areas, including agriculture, commercial property, food, energy and renewables, tourism and leisure, education, local government, the military, social housing, and the third sector.

The merger brings together a combined legal history spanning over 300 years.