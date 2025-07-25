The recent judgement in Various Claimants v Mercedes-Benz Group AG & Others represents a watershed moment in automotive emissions litigation, particularly regarding the tension between commercial confidentiality and open justice principles. Delivered by Constable J in the High Court on 25 July 2025, the decision addresses fundamental questions about document disclosure in complex technical litigation.

Case background and confidentiality framework

The litigation encompasses allegations against multiple automotive manufacturers—Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Nissan, and Stellantis—concerning the deployment of illegal defeat devices designed to circumvent emissions testing protocols. With trial commencement scheduled for October 2025, the court has navigated intricate confidentiality arrangements through a series of confidentiality ring orders (CROs).

The manufacturers argued that disclosure of technological strategies would create substantial commercial disadvantage, prompting extensive confidentiality designations. However, claimants challenged this approach, contending that transparency requirements supersede commercial sensitivity concerns, particularly given the public interest dimensions of emissions compliance.

Judicial criticism of confidentiality practices

Constable J delivered pointed criticism regarding the manufacturers' approach to confidentiality designation, characterising it as "over-zealous" and suggesting that precautionary rather than justified classifications had become standard practice. The court identified this broad-brush confidentiality application as fundamentally undermining open justice principles.

The judgement reinforced Bentham's maxim that "publicity is the very soul of justice," emphasising that judicial transparency enables public scrutiny of legal processes and enhances understanding of legal mechanisms. The court established that confidentiality claims require careful justification and must be strictly limited in scope.

Document re-designation requirements

The ruling mandated substantial de-designation of previously confidential material. Documents containing parameters and values directly relating to defeat device allegations were deemed essential for public comprehension of the technical issues at stake. Consequently, all Amber and Red-designated documents linked to defeat device allegations must be made available in unredacted form.

Despite Lead Defendants' arguments for maintaining confidentiality over AES/BES (Base Emission Strategy/Adaptation Emission Strategy) documentation, the court ordered de-designation of these materials, subject only to limited redactions of genuinely irrelevant technical data.

Broader implications for automotive litigation

This judgement establishes significant precedent for emissions-related litigation within the automotive sector. The ruling's emphasis on transparency over commercial sensitivity signals a judicial approach that prioritises public interest considerations in regulatory compliance cases.

The decision carries substantial implications for how automotive manufacturers manage proprietary information when facing legal challenges. The court's robust stance on open justice suggests that future emissions litigation will likely favour disclosure over confidentiality claims, particularly where public interest elements are present.

Precedential significance

The Various Claimants case demonstrates the evolving judicial approach to balancing commercial interests against transparency requirements in technical litigation. As the October trial approaches, both parties must recalibrate their strategies within this new framework prioritising open justice principles.

The judgement represents a critical reference point for emissions litigation and corporate accountability within the automotive industry, establishing clear parameters for confidentiality claims in cases involving regulatory compliance and public interest considerations. The decision reinforces that commercial sensitivity cannot routinely override transparency requirements in litigation involving matters of public concern.