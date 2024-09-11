Memery Crystal advises on successful rescue of the Body Shop from administration

Memery Crystal, a London-based international law firm, has successfully advised on the acquisition of The Body Shop by a consortium led by Auréa Group, rescuing the iconic beauty brand from administration. The Body Shop, founded by Dame Anita Roddick in 1976, is known globally for its ethical stance and cruelty-free products.

The consortium was spearheaded by Auréa Group, a specialist investment firm co-founded by Mike Jatania and Paul Raphaël. With expertise in beauty, wellness, and longevity, Auréa Group is dedicated to preserving the values and purpose of the brands they acquire. Following the acquisition, Mike Jatania will serve as Executive Chairman, while Charles Denton, former CEO of Molton Brown, takes the role of Chief Executive.

Memery Crystal's Corporate Partners Nick Alfillé, Jeff Roberts, and Chris Allen led a multidisciplinary team to manage the complex transaction. Their work encompassed corporate, insolvency, banking, CIPT, property, employment, and tax services. Memery Crystal collaborated with RSM UK, led by Restructuring Partner Tom Straw.

Nick Alfillé, Head of Corporate at Memery Crystal, expressed pride in helping secure The Body Shop’s future. Paul Raphaël, co-founder of Auréa Group, commended the law firm for their expertise and commitment to executing the deal, which was the largest in Auréa’s history. This successful rescue secures The Body Shop’s position as a beloved high street brand.