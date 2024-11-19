Memery Crystal advises Oberoi Hotels on Mayfair acquisition

Memery Crystal’s Real Estate team has successfully advised EIH London Investments Limited, trading as Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, on their acquisition of their first UK hotel in Mayfair.

The newly acquired site is part of Grosvenor’s £500m South Molton Triangle redevelopment, a prominent location in central London. This strategic acquisition highlights Oberoi's continued global expansion.

The transaction was led by Matthew Lindsay, co-Head of Banking & Finance, alongside Sam Silverman and Matthew Hind, Partners in Real Estate, with additional support from Anukrit Bhargava and Karkay Lee.

Matthew Lindsay commented, “We are very pleased to have worked alongside our Real Estate practice on this exciting venture in a prime London location.”