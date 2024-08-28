Melisa Uremovic and Supawat Srirungruang appointed co-managing partners of Rajah & Tann (Thailand)
Rajah & Tann (Thailand) Limited has announced the appointment of Melisa Uremovic and Supawat Srirungruang as Co-Managing Partners, effective August 27, 2024
They succeed Ajarn Surasak Vajasit, who will now serve as Chairman and Senior Partner, continuing his practice in Dispute Resolution and International Arbitration, among other areas. Melisa and Supawat are set to lead the firm into a new era, focusing on innovation, client relationships, and fostering a collaborative work environment.