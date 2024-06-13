Melanie Carter joins Stone King as national leader in public and regulatory law

With over 30 years of experience, Melanie is renowned for her expertise in administrative and public law, having been ranked Band 1 in Chambers and named a Leading Individual in The Legal 500.

Formerly a barrister and judge, Melanie has an impressive track record that includes significant contributions to high-profile inquiries such as the Independent Child Sexual Abuse Inquiry and the Covid Inquiry. She has represented a diverse array of clients, including Non-Departmental Public Bodies, and has been involved in numerous judicial reviews involving government and local authorities. Melanie's extensive career also includes legislative drafting and co-authoring the Law Society's International Toolkit for Women in the Law.

At Stone King, Melanie will lead the firm's new Public Law and Regulatory team, expanding its capabilities across the public sector, particularly in regulatory matters concerning local government, the NHS, and other public bodies. She will also oversee the firm's information law practice, covering data law and freedom of information issues.

"I'm very much looking forward to building out the existing public and regulatory work at Stone King," said Melanie. "To be using my expertise to head up an entirely new team for the firm is an exciting prospect that poses so many opportunities. I will be working closely with the existing Information Law team and across Stone King’s multiple sectors."

Roger Inman, Chair of Stone King’s Management Board, expressed his confidence in Melanie's capabilities, stating, "Melanie’s unrivaled expertise is precisely what Stone King needs to further strengthen our public and regulatory law offering, adding greatly to our focus on work for clients who serve the public interest. Her further expertise in information law will also assist the whole firm as the vital importance of data use continues to grow."

Before joining Stone King, Melanie served at Bevan Brittan and Bates Wells, where she advised public authorities, regulators, charities, and private companies, often at Board level and as external general counsel.

Stone King, with offices across the UK, including Bath, Birmingham, Cambridge, Leeds, Manchester, and London, is highly regarded by legal guides such as Chambers and The Legal 500, and has been named a Best Law Firm for 2024 by The Times.

Melanie Carter’s appointment is a significant addition to Stone King’s capabilities, reinforcing its position as a leading firm in public and regulatory law.