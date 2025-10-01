The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) has announced new guidance designed to assist tribunal panels in making critical decisions regarding doctors facing serious allegations. This update is especially pertinent in cases involving sexual misconduct, discrimination, and other violent or abusive behaviours.

For the first time, the Guidance for MPTS Tribunals will feature sanctions bandings. These bandings will outline the range of potential outcomes based on the level of risk the tribunal identifies, whether it is low, medium, or high. This structured approach aims to standardise decisions across different cases, ensuring uniformity in how serious allegations are treated.

In addition to these bandings, the guidance will provide an in-depth examination of how to assess the severity of allegations. It identifies key features that may heighten the seriousness of a case, specifying that “allegations relating to sexual assault, improper relationships or violence will usually fall at the higher end of the spectrum.” Factors such as persistent, repeated behaviour or actions directed towards vulnerable individuals could further escalate the seriousness classification.

To enhance transparency, the MPTS will also introduce new flow charts that outline the decision-making process for tribunals. This means that all parties involved, including doctors and complainants, will have a clearer understanding of what to expect at each hearing stage.

This updated guidance, effective in November, has been developed through consultation with a wide range of stakeholders, including various organisations representing both doctors and patients.

Gill Edelman, Interim Chair of the MPTS, stated that “hearings involving allegations of sexual misconduct remain an area of scrutiny and concern.” She emphasised the importance of producing fair and transparent decisions, noting, “We recognise the impact tribunal decisions have on doctors and on complainants. It is therefore paramount that our tribunals reach fair, proportionate and transparent decisions."

Edelman added that the updated guidance aims to foster consistent and well-reasoned decisions and expressed gratitude to all who contributed to its development. The newest iteration of the Guidance for MPTS Tribunals also consolidates the MPTS’s decision-making methodology and existing guidance, reflecting the evolution of relevant case law.