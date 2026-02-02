Family mediation experts are increasingly alarmed by the uncertainty surrounding the Family Mediation Voucher Scheme, set to expire in March 2026. The scheme, which has been a vital resource for countless families in distress since its introduction in 2021, provides up to £500 towards the cost of mediation. It has enabled thousands of separating parents to resolve critical issues related to children, finances, and housing without resorting to family courts, thereby mitigating potential conflict.

However, with current funding due to end soon, there has been no confirmation regarding the scheme's continuation. This impending deadline has left both families and mediation services in a precarious position, raising urgent concerns as the demand for mediation continues to grow. As the family mediation sector observes Family Mediation Week, the calls for clarity become more pronounced, particularly from the National Family Mediation (NFM), the UK’s largest mediation provider.

The NFM highlights that the lack of clarity about the scheme's future is particularly troubling, considering its significant role in alleviating court pressures and supporting family wellbeing. Sarah Hawkins, Chief Executive of NFM, emphasised the importance of this scheme: “The voucher scheme plays a crucial role in helping families access mediation at the point they need it most. Yet as we mark Family Mediation Week, there is still no certainty about its future.”

The demand for mediation has surged, with over 1,000 couples seeking assistance from NFM in just the initial weeks of January 2026, following a record-setting year that saw more than 9,000 families supported in 2025. As economic pressures, particularly in housing, force many separating couples to remain in close quarters, the need for early intervention through mediation becomes increasingly essential to prevent rising tensions and conflicts.

NFM is urgently calling on the Government to provide clarity regarding the future of the voucher scheme. “Families in crisis need reassurance that support will be there when they reach out — and mediation services need clarity to plan and meet rising demand,” Hawkins stated. As funding uncertainties cloud the future, the NFM stresses that “mediation is a proven, cost-effective way of helping families resolve conflict and stay out of court,” cautioning that any funding instability could jeopardise access to this critical service that has been effective in fostering constructive conflict resolution.