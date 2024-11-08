Media merger laws updated for digital

The UK government is taking significant steps to bring its media merger laws in line with the digital era. Recognising how digital media consumption has transformed the way people access information, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy outlined new proposals to expand the scope of media merger laws to include online news platforms and news magazines.

Under the current Enterprise Act 2002, media merger regulations cover only traditional broadcasters, print newspapers, and some local periodicals. With news consumption now largely online, Nandy emphasised the need for modernised legislation, stating, “Our laws haven’t kept pace with technology and evolving news consumption habits.”

The new regulations would empower the Culture Secretary to scrutinise and potentially intervene in mergers involving online news providers and magazines with substantial UK audiences, especially if these mergers might affect media plurality, accuracy, or freedom of expression. This expansion is aimed at safeguarding the public’s access to a broad array of news sources, which Nandy stressed is critical to democracy.

“As people increasingly get their news online, we need a regime that is future-proof,” Nandy said. “That’s why I’m proposing further reforms to protect the availability of accurate, high-quality news from a variety of sources, ensuring media freedom continues to be upheld.”

The move comes after recommendations from Ofcom, the UK’s communications regulator, following its review of media ownership rules. According to Ofcom’s latest report, nearly 34% of UK adults now get their news from online sources linked to print platforms, with an additional 22% relying on print newspapers alone. By expanding oversight to online news, the government aims to ensure these vital sources of information are available to all audiences, including younger generations who predominantly consume news digitally.

This proposed legislation would mean online-only news providers like HuffPost or The Independent would come under the same scrutiny as traditional news outlets. Mergers would be subject to review based on criteria such as revenue thresholds or market influence. Weekly and monthly publications like The Economist and Prospect would also be included, reflecting a broader understanding of the UK’s media ecosystem.

The government will now launch a consultation process to gather public and industry input. The proposed reforms, if passed, would be introduced through secondary legislation and would apply only to future mergers, not historical transactions. These measures, Nandy noted, are crafted to strike a balance between promoting a diverse media landscape and encouraging investment in the sector.

The announcement aligns with the UK’s pro-growth approach, aiming to foster a thriving media environment that attracts investment while maintaining robust protections for free speech and press freedom. With these reforms, the UK government seeks to ensure its media regulations meet the challenges and opportunities presented by a rapidly evolving digital landscape.