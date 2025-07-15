The 25-strong team has moved into Warrant House, a former police station now transformed into 10,000sq ft of commercial space. The firm now occupies the entire third floor, adding 4,500sq ft to its existing training suite, boasting open-plan work areas, meeting rooms, and a breakout zone. Kamil Tomaszewski, head of the real estate team, expressed that “the relocation supports our continued success in the property sector, providing the space and facilities to accommodate our current team of 25 and room for an additional 10 hires over the next two to three years.” He added that the move is a crucial part of McHale & Co's long-term expansion strategy, reflecting both the firm's current standing and future goals. The team, renowned for advising a diverse clientele including local residents and SMEs, handles acquisitions, disposals, leases, and complex development projects. This expansion is seen as essential in keeping pace with the evolving market and enhancing the firm’s infrastructure. Property agent Christopher Dee facilitated the deal, securing a 15-year lease for McHale & Co at Warrant House.