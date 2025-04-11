Mayo Wynne Baxter opens new office

Leading Sussex law firm Mayo Wynne Baxter has taken a significant step in reaffirming its commitment to East Grinstead by relocating to a new, modern office located in the heart of the town. The firm has established itself in a spacious second-floor office at Medway House on Cantelupe Road, featuring a range of state-of-the-art amenities tailored to support the firm’s ongoing growth while enhancing client services.

The new office includes a dedicated reception area to welcome clients, two external meeting rooms for discussions, and a wellness room to promote staff wellbeing. Furthermore, it offers a small quiet office for focused work, an open plan workspace with height-adjustable desks, a post room, and a separate kitchen area.

Dean Orgill, chief executive at Mayo Wynne Baxter, expressed his excitement about the move, saying “We are delighted to open our new office in East Grinstead, which reflects our ongoing strategy to invest in modern, flexible workspaces across Sussex.” He emphasised that “This move is a testament to our long-term commitment to the town, ensuring we continue to provide high-quality legal services to the local community. Our investment in this new space also supports staff recruitment and retention, helping us attract top legal talent while creating a welcoming and efficient environment for both clients and employees.”

Strategically located just a 12-minute walk from East Grinstead Railway Station and conveniently close to town centre amenities, this new office is a crucial part of Mayo Wynne Baxter’s strategy to expand its presence in the region. This follows the firm’s recent opening of a new hub in Chichester earlier this year, illustrating their ambition to broaden their footprint across Sussex.