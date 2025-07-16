Leading South East law firm Mayo Wynne Baxter has strengthened its employment law team with the appointment of Nicole Humphreys as a partner. With over 15 years of experience in employment law and dispute resolution, Nicole brings a wealth of expertise to the firm, having previously served as head of employment at Acumen Law. In her new role, she will advise both employers and employees on a variety of contentious and non-contentious matters.

Nicole has a diverse specialisation in employment law, encompassing unfair dismissal, discrimination, contracts, redundancy, and TUPE, among others. In addition to her advisory work, she is noted for her skill in delivering employment law training and seminars tailored for clients across various sectors. Reflecting on her move, Nicole said “I’m delighted to have joined a firm with a strong reputation and a robust employment team. I was particularly drawn to the collaborative and client-focused culture here.”

Throughout her career, Nicole has handled intricate cases involving whistleblowing and race discrimination, and has provided expert guidance on TUPE issues during business transitions. Notably, one of her recent successes included securing a favourable outcome in a pregnancy and maternity discrimination claim that resulted in a tribunal costs award for her client. Nicole remarked “Employment law is a constantly evolving area that interacts with many other aspects of law, including commercial and dispute resolution matters.”

Mayo Wynne Baxter's employment law team has built a solid reputation for delivering pragmatic, commercial, and responsive legal advice to clients across multiple sectors. Nicola Brown, the head of employment at the firm, stated “We are thrilled to welcome Nicole to Mayo Wynne Baxter. Her depth of knowledge and practical approach will be a significant asset to our employment law team and the wider firm.” With her extensive experience and understanding of the nuances of employment law, Nicole is set to become a valuable resource for clients requiring expert support in this dynamic legal landscape.