Mayo Wynne Baxter launches attorney affairs team

Mayo Wynne Baxter has established a specialised team to help manage client personal and financial affairs

Mayo Wynne Baxter, a full-service law firm based in Sussex, has announced the launch of a dedicated attorney affairs team aimed at assisting clients with managing their personal and financial matters. The newly-formed team is spearheaded by Tracy Rowden, a partner in the private client department who brings over 25 years of experience to the role. Joining her are chartered legal executive Angie Dodsworth, along with paralegals Kendall Sherwen and Hannah Tolley, all of whom are prepared to oversee attorney affairs matters.

Among their responsibilities, the team will manage lasting power of attorney (LPA) applications, particularly when an individual's capacity to make decisions becomes uncertain. Tracy said “We understand that managing someone else’s financial affairs can be overwhelming, particularly when dealing with complex legal and administrative processes. It can be difficult for individuals to navigate these responsibilities alone, especially during emotionally-challenging times.” She added, “Our team is here to provide reassurance and practical assistance, ensuring individuals receive the support they need to manage financial and personal matters efficiently. We pride ourselves on our compassionate approach and take the time to understand our clients’ unique situations so we can tailor our services to their specific needs.”

The initiative comes at a time of growing recognition of the importance of proactive financial and legal planning among the public. Alarmingly, a recent survey of over 1,000 people revealed that only 13% have formalised an LPA, highlighting a significant gap in safeguarding one’s financial and personal affairs in the event they can no longer make decisions independently. With increasing awareness in mind, Mayo Wynne Baxter is focused on bridging the divide between legal provisions and practical implementation for its clients.

The team offers support in two key areas. The attorney affairs service is specifically tailored for individuals who have appointed the firm’s partners as their attorneys for property and financial matters under either an LPA or an enduring power of attorney (EPA). This service encompasses managing financial correspondence, handling tax affairs, overseeing property maintenance, and arranging essential care services when necessary. On the other hand, the attorney assistance service is designed to guide and support lay attorneys who have been appointed under an LPA or EPA but may require professional assistance. This service is structured to cater to varying levels of need, ranging from an initial guidance meeting to help clients start the process, to a starter service that establishes necessary financial and legal structures, and ultimately a complete management option for clients needing ongoing support.