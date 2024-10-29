Mayo Wynne Baxter expands Family Law

With over 17 years of post-qualification experience, Marie has joined from Knights in Brighton, where she worked as a senior associate specialising in high-net-worth family law matters.

Marie brings a wealth of experience, particularly in handling complex financial issues, often advising clients with business assets, multiple properties, inherited wealth, and significant pensions. As part of Mayo Wynne Baxter’s family law team, she will continue to support clients in cases involving divorce, financial remedies, separation agreements, pre-nuptial agreements, child arrangements, and cohabitation disputes.

Primarily based out of the firm’s Brighton office, Marie expressed enthusiasm for her new role, citing the firm’s positive working environment, strong culture, and values as major factors in her decision. She aims to help grow the firm’s presence in the Brighton and Lewes markets, while also extending its services to high-net-worth clients across the wider Sussex region.

Grant Parker, partner and head of the family team, highlighted the value of Marie’s expertise and reputation in Sussex, saying, “Marie’s appointment bolsters our commitment to providing clients with top quality family law expertise. We are thrilled to welcome her and look forward to seeing her solidify our presence in the Brighton and wider Sussex markets.”

Mayo Wynne Baxter, with over 150 years of providing legal advice, has offices across Sussex and a family team of seven solicitors and four fee-earning paralegals.