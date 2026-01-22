Maurice Turnor Gardner LLP has announced the appointment of Eesha Arora as its new Head of Private Wealth, highlighting her pivotal role within the firm since its formation. Eesha has been instrumental in the success of MTG’s private client practice, having trained with the founding partners and contributed significantly to its growth. Her expertise is recognised in both Chambers & Partners High Net Worth Guide and Legal 500 as she advises international families, trustees, and institutions on complex issues regarding tax, trust, governance, and succession.

Eesha expressed her thoughts on the new role saying 'I’ve been with MTG from the beginning, so stepping into this role means a lot to me personally and professionally. I care deeply about the practice and the people in it, and I’m proud of what we’ve built and excited to help shape what comes next.' Her initial focus will be on ensuring continuity and promoting sustainable growth within the firm.

She emphasised the importance of MTG's legacy, stating 'MTG has an excellent legacy, and I don’t want to disrupt that. My job is to work out where we are, take the best of what already works and add to that. I want our people to develop well and to feel confident in their judgement.' Eesha plans to nurture internal talent while also integrating new members who add genuine value to the team.

As the private wealth sector evolves, Eesha acknowledged the changing expectations of clients, asserting 'Private wealth advice isn’t transactional. The strongest relationships are those where we sit alongside clients, anticipate issues, and offer clear, considered advice. Our value comes from being thoughtful, independent, and exercising sound judgement in complex and often sensitive situations.'

Emma Jane Weider, Managing Partner, expressed her confidence in Eesha, stating 'Eesha has been central to MTG from day one. She brings clarity, empathy and exceptional judgement to every matter she touches. Internally, she leads with the same integrity. This appointment reflects her standing in the market and her importance to our future.'

Eesha will lead the strategic development of the firm’s private wealth practice, prioritising team development, client service, and coordinating private wealth with MTG's broader expertise in disputes, immigration, and real estate