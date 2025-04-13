Matt Williams joins Taylor Wessing in London

Global law firm Taylor Wessing has strengthened its banking and finance team with the appointment of Matt Williams as a partner, effective April 7.

Matt arrives from a prominent international law firm with substantial experience in distressed debt, structured finance, and special situations. His multifaceted expertise spans buy and sell side transactions linked to financial institutions' active portfolio management, along with areas such as loan sales, regulatory capital advice, litigation funding, and private credit. UK Managing Partner Shane Gleghorn expressed enthusiasm, stating “We are delighted to welcome Matt to the firm. Matt’s practice is very accretive to our Banking & Finance team and widens the capabilities that provide to our client base. With Matt’s appointment we continue our commitment to client service excellence.”

Heather Buttle, head of the UK Banking and Finance team, also shared her excitement, saying “I am delighted to welcome Matt to our team. Matt brings a wealth of experience across various stages of the business chain. His comprehensive understanding and practical approach will further enhance our service offering, ideally positioning us to cater our support to our clients' needs.” Matt remarked on his new role, stating “I am very pleased to join Taylor Wessing's Banking & Finance team, where I will have the opportunity to advance my key practice areas. I look forward to working collaboratively with the team and other colleagues to find the best and most effective solutions to help our clients achieve their goals and ambitions”