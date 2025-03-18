Mathys & Squire wins patent case

Mathys & Squire LLP has successfully represented DW Windsor Ltd in a High Court patent infringement case against Urbis Schréder Ltd. The ruling, handed down on 14 March 2025, confirms the validity of DW Windsor’s patents and reinforces their rights to protect innovative lighting technology.

DW Windsor, a leading British designer and manufacturer of lighting solutions, initiated legal proceedings nearly two years ago to safeguard its patented Garda AntiClimb® lighting system. The case centred on the validity of two patents relating to this unique surface-mounted linear lighting system, designed to illuminate walled pathways while enhancing security.

Her Honour Judge Melissa Clarke, sitting as a Judge of the High Court, ruled in favour of DW Windsor, affirming that their patents were valid and had been infringed by Urbis Schréder. The defendant’s attempt to revoke these patents was unsuccessful, securing a comprehensive win for DW Windsor.

Andrew White (pictured), Partner at Mathys & Squire LLP, expressed satisfaction with the outcome, stating that the firm was "delighted to secure the resounding victory for our client DW Windsor" and that the "judgement confirms DW Windsor’s position as innovators in the field of lighting solutions." White added that DW Windsor "are not afraid to stand up for their IP rights."

DW Windsor welcomed the ruling, highlighting that it ensures ongoing protection of their intellectual property. A spokesperson for the company stated they were "delighted with the result of the Judgment and the knowledge that our patents will continue to provide protection to the business." They emphasised the company’s commitment to innovation and investment in research and development, noting that "our Garda AntiClimb products exemplify our commitment to creating new lighting solutions that improve the status quo by leveraging our considerable experience, embracing technology and challenging convention through innovative design and engineering excellence."