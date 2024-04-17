Mathys & Squire strengthens Munich office with new partner appointment

Mathys & Squire, a leading intellectual property (IP) law firm, reinforces its presence in Munich with the appointment of Dr. Matthias Brittinger as Partner. The addition of Dr. Brittinger is part of the firm's ongoing expansion strategy aimed at enhancing its European practice.

With two decades of experience in the IP field, Dr. Brittinger joins Mathys & Squire from Müller Hoffmann & Partner, a prestigious boutique IP law firm based in Munich. His extensive expertise spans various technologies, with a focus on standard essential patents (SEPs) related to telecommunications, processor, and codec technology. Additionally, Dr. Brittinger brings valuable experience in litigation across diverse technical fields.

His outstanding contributions to the IP landscape have earned him recognition as one of the most reputable Patent Attorneys in Germany by the esteemed German business magazine, Wirtschaftswoche.

Commenting on the appointment, Andreas Wietzke, Partner at Mathys & Squire's Munich office, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "We are very excited to welcome Matthias to our Munich team. His addition as a Partner underscores the success and continuity of our Pan-European concept since the establishment of our Munich office five years ago."

Dr. Brittinger shared his excitement about joining Mathys & Squire, stating, "After a decade as a partner at a German boutique firm, I am thrilled to join a global player in IP. Mathys & Squire's ability to provide comprehensive IP advice across Europe as a one-stop shop was particularly compelling. I look forward to contributing to the firm's litigation practice and acquisition work."

Dr. Brittinger is a German & European Patent and Trade Mark attorney, as well as a European Design Attorney. He is an active member of VPP, the association of IP professionals, and FICPI, a leading NGO advocating for private IP practitioners. Moreover, he is admitted to practice before the German Supreme Court for nullity proceedings.

Dr. Brittinger's appointment underscores Mathys & Squire's commitment to delivering unparalleled IP services and further solidifies its position as a premier destination for IP expertise across Europe.