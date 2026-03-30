Skadden advised BVNK during this significant transaction in the digital asset space. Founded in 2021, BVNK has rapidly developed a robust platform that enables users to send and receive payments across major blockchain networks in over 130 countries. This acquisition aims to enhance Mastercard’s capabilities by combining their strengths with BVNK’s innovative solutions, thereby offering customers a more flexible approach to digital payments. The deal highlights the growing importance of stablecoin infrastructure in the global financial ecosystem as Mastercard seeks to deliver a more integrated payment experience. “The combined activities of Mastercard and BVNK would deliver a digital asset- and chain-agnostic approach,” allowing customers access to preferred solutions without being restricted to any single ecosystem. This landmark acquisition signals the increasing integration of cryptocurrency and traditional finance, paving the way for a more seamless digital payment landscape.