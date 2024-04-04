Master Victoria McCloud joins costs ADR panel to enhance dispute resolution expertise

Costs Alternative Dispute Resolution (CADR) proudly announces the addition of Master Victoria McCloud, former Master of the King's Bench Division, to its esteemed panel. With decades of legal experience, Master McCloud brings invaluable expertise in mediation, expert determinations, and early neutral evaluations, with a special focus on costs disputes and related alternative dispute resolution (ADR) matters.

Master McCloud's illustrious career spans various roles within the legal landscape. As the youngest-ever appointed Master of the Queen’s Bench Division, her tenure from 2010 to 2024 showcased her exceptional skills in adjudicating complex matters. Prior to this, she served as a Deputy Costs Judge in the Senior Courts Costs Office (SCCO), honing her proficiency in resolving cost disputes effectively.

Recognised for her contributions to legal practice, Master McCloud played a pivotal role in shaping the legal framework, notably as counsel in the ground-breaking case of Thai Trading v Taylor. Her dedication to promoting alternative dispute resolution mechanisms extends beyond her courtroom endeavours, as evidenced by her involvement in various judicial committees and publications.

Expressing her commitment to promoting ADR mechanisms, Master McCloud stated, "I am honoured to join CADR as a panel member and to continue my commitment to promoting alternative dispute resolution mechanisms." She looks forward to leveraging her extensive experience to facilitate mutually beneficial outcomes for disputing parties.

Michael Kain, CEO of CADR, enthusiastically welcomed Master McCloud's appointment, acknowledging her wealth of expertise in costs disputes and ADR. He expressed confidence that her addition would further enhance CADR's offerings and benefit the clients they serve.

In her new role, Master McCloud will provide her services not only in costs disputes but also in related matters such as budgeting disputes and substantive civil disputes. Despite her retirement, she remains dedicated to serving the legal community, ensuring her wealth of knowledge continues to benefit all stakeholders involved.