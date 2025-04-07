Martyn’s Law sets new safety standards

Martyn’s Law has received Royal Assent, marking a significant shift in public safety legislation requiring preparedness

Martyn’s Law has officially received Royal Assent, introducing essential changes aimed at enhancing public safety across venues and public spaces in the UK. With a two-year implementation period, this new legislation mandates that businesses take on a legal responsibility for security and preparedness, elevating it from being an optional consideration to a requirement. Paul Tarne (pictured), a partner at the national law firm Weightmans, provided insights on the implications of this landmark legislation.

"This is a landmark moment for public safety legislation. It sends a powerful message that security and preparedness are no longer optional for venues and public spaces - they are a legal responsibility." Tarne highlights that the law aims to transform how public-facing businesses approach safety measures, urging them to shift from a reactive mindset to a proactive one.

Under the new law, venues will be required to conduct clear risk assessments and implement robust staff training and security plans that are tailored according to the specific size and nature of their operations. Tarne warned that businesses have “a two-year window to prepare - and that time will move quickly.”

Significantly, he notes that the changes are not only relevant to large sporting events or entertainment venues. "It’s not just big sport and entertainment venues that need to get their ducks in a row either – there are requirements that all manner of premises need to be aware of, from bars and restaurants, to shops, supermarkets and other places of work."

Martyn’s Law encourages organisations of all types to play an active role in counterterrorism efforts, promoting a cultural shift alongside operational changes. As Tarne puts it, "Martyn’s Law empowers organisations to play an active role in counterterrorism efforts." This legislation marks a necessary step toward creating safer spaces for everyone, highlighting the importance of collaboration in ensuring public security.