Martyn's Law Bill seeks evidence

The UK government is calling for written submissions from individuals and organisations with expertise or a vested interest in Martyn’s Law, officially known as the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill. This legislation aims to improve public safety by imposing a legal duty on operators of certain venues to implement measures that reduce the risk of harm during terrorist attacks. The bill categorises venues into "standard duty" and "enhanced duty" premises based on capacity, with corresponding requirements.

For standard duty premises, where 200 or more people may be present, venue operators will be required to implement basic protection measures, such as evacuation plans and public communication strategies. These measures are designed to reduce the risk of physical harm if a terrorist attack occurs.

Enhanced duty premises, which include venues where 800 or more people are present, and qualifying events with similar attendance numbers, face additional obligations. These include monitoring the premises and surrounding area for threats, maintaining detailed compliance records, and enforcing stricter security protocols.

The Security Industry Authority (SIA) will oversee the regulation of these premises, with the power to issue compliance notices, restrict venue operations for non-compliance, and levy financial penalties. Persistent violations may lead to criminal prosecution.

The bill is currently under scrutiny by the Public Bill Committee, which will review it line by line. The committee is accepting written evidence to help shape the legislation before its final report, which is expected by 19 November 2024. However, the committee may close submissions earlier if they conclude their review ahead of schedule. Therefore, stakeholders are encouraged to submit their input as soon as possible.

To track the progress of the bill or submit evidence, interested parties can refer to official parliamentary resources or send inquiries to the Home Office at MartynsLaw@homeoffice.gov.uk. Oral evidence sessions are set to begin on 29 October 2024.