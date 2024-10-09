Markel law appoints new leader

Markel Law, an SRA-authorised legal services business within the Markel Group Inc., has announced the appointment of Charlotte Rees-John as the head of legal practice, effective immediately. This newly created role places Charlotte at the helm of the firm's operational management, a move that reflects Markel Law’s commitment to growth in the insurance and legal sectors.

Rees-John, previously at Irwin Mitchell, brings over 24 years of legal expertise and will collaborate closely with claims and legal services director Richard Napoli, alongside the firm’s existing partners. Her appointment marks a significant step for Markel Law as it seeks to strengthen its client-focused legal services and build on its success in sectors like health, recently earning recognition in The Legal 500.

Charlotte’s management approach aligns with Markel’s “people-first” principle, positioning her as a values-driven leader. Napoli praised her experience and leadership style, noting her arrival at a pivotal moment in the firm’s strategic growth. "We are excited to build on the impressive profitable growth we have seen in our UK business over the past few years," said Napoli.

Expressing enthusiasm for her new role, Rees-John shared her commitment to leading the firm’s operational strategy, working with a skilled leadership team, and continuing to provide market-leading services to clients.

Markel Law’s focus on expanding its services, particularly within insurance, underscores its aspirations for long-term growth and industry leadership.