Browne Jacobson partner Mark Blois has received significant recognition for his efforts in promoting disability inclusion, neurodiversity, and mental health awareness in the workplace. He has been named one of the 50 global role models on the 2025 Enable Role Model List, initiated by INvolve, a network focused on driving intersectional inclusion. Blois, who has devoted over 25 years to the education team at the UK and Ireland law firm, is celebrated for his commitment to breaking down barriers faced by individuals with disabilities and for challenging the biases that often hinder diversity in professional settings.

Mark said “It is an honour to be named as part of such an esteemed list of people who, in their professional roles, are making a meaningful difference to people living with the challenges of disability, neurodiversity and mental health worldwide.” Living with cystic fibrosis, Blois has previously been included in the Shaw Trust’s Disability Power 100 list, and he has used his own experiences to drive change within the legal profession.

He noted the support from Browne Jacobson as a significant factor in his success, stating “I am very proud to work for a firm in Browne Jacobson that is genuinely committed to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)”. His career has been marked by groundbreaking initiatives, including the founding of Browne Jacobson’s award-winning education practice in the early 2000s, where he led until stepping back last year for succession planning.

In recognition of his exceptional advocacy work, Blois has been consistently ranked in Band One by legal directory Chambers and Partners, also gaining entry into the Legal 500’s Hall of Fame. The Enable Role Model List commends Mark for leveraging his platform to inspire disabled lawyers through mentoring, public speaking, and media engagements.

Judges have praised his ability to foster a supportive culture, with one stating “His efforts have created a culture of empathy and support, normalising conversations around disability and empowering individuals to share their stories and access adjustments.” His advocacy has made a considerable impact, challenging stigmas and misconceptions and creating opportunities for disabled individuals to excel.

Caroline Green, Senior Partner and DEI sponsor at Browne Jacobson, expressed pride in Blois’s achievements, remarking “I am delighted, but not at all surprised, that Mark has been recognised by INvolve as the exceptional leader that he is.” She underscored the celebration of Disability History Month as an ideal occasion to highlight the contributions of individuals like Blois, who are instrumental in advancing inclusion.

Suki Sandhu OBE, the Founder and CEO of INvolve, emphasised the importance of role models like Blois when unveiling the Enable Role Model List, saying “It’s so vital to have trailblazing role models who we can all look towards for inspiration and guidance.” His work embodies the spirit of inclusion, providing insights and experiences that are essential for cultivating progress in diverse workplaces globally.