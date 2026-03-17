With over thirty years of experience in criminal law, Marcela has developed a strong reputation for her resilience, compassion, and extensive courtroom experience. Since joining Bell Lamb & Joynson in September 2021, she has solidified her standing as a vital member of the Criminal Defence Team, continuously striving for the best outcomes for her clients.This recognition comes at a significant time for the firm, following their recent ranking as Tier 3 in The Legal 500, highlighting the exceptional reputation of their crime division. Marcela, originally from Chile, arrived in the UK as a refugee in 1975 and has a unique ability to connect with clients due to her fluency in both Spanish and English, fostering a culturally sensitive approach to her work.

Her legal journey began in 1989 as an office junior, where she quickly progressed through various roles, ultimately qualifying as a solicitor in February 2016 after completing her legal studies at Liverpool John Moores University. Throughout her career, Marcela has successfully handled numerous serious cases, including homicide, sexual offences, and organised crime, and has been involved in high-profile matters such as the Brianna Ghey case.

Known for her calm and steadfast advocacy, she has earned the trust of clients facing tough situations. With additional qualifications like Police Station Accreditation and Mental Health First Aider, Marcela is currently working towards her Higher Rights of Audience examinations, which would allow her to advocate in higher courts. In her own words, Marcela expressed, "Criminal defence work can be incredibly challenging but also deeply rewarding. Every client deserves to feel heard, supported and properly represented, regardless of their circumstances."

Outside of her professional life, Marcela has been married for over 27 years and has two adult sons, crediting her family as a crucial support system that has enabled her to maintain a long and fulfilling career in criminal defence. This recognition not only showcases her personal achievements but also reinforces the values of compassion and dedication that define her work ethos at Bell Lamb & Joynson.