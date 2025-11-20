What began as a two-person operation has blossomed into a robust team of over 70 professionals, reflecting the Group's dedication to providing integrated legal, fund, and fiduciary services. This presence has allowed the office to play a significant role in many landmark transactions within the Middle East, advising clients through evolving regulatory frameworks and market dynamics.

“Twenty years ago, the Maples Group became the first offshore law firm to establish a presence in Dubai. We knew then that combining local insight with international reach would be essential to serving our clients across the Middle East,” said Philip Ireland, Joint Managing Partner, Dubai office. The team's commitment to excellence in service continues, helping shape the financial landscape for a diverse clientele, including institutions, asset managers, and corporates.

Manuela Belmontes, Joint Managing Partner, added, "Our growth in Dubai reflects client trust, sustained investment and the breadth of services we provide." The firm's collaborative approach and focus on quality have made it the preferred choice for a variety of clients, including sovereigns and high-growth companies.

Fred Tabbal, Regional Head of Fund Services – Middle East, highlighted that the platform has evolved alongside the region's sophisticated managers and investors. "On the fund services side, our Middle East platform has grown alongside the region’s sophisticated managers and investors with support for both conventional and sharia compliant fund structures." This growth is driven by tailored administration and governance solutions, enabling clients to manage and innovate their strategies effectively.

Norbert Neijzen, Regional Head of Fiduciary – Middle East, elaborated, “Our fiduciary and corporate services teams are trusted across the region for rigorous governance, responsive execution and practical problem-solving.” This emphasis on intricate cross-border structures and day-to-day management further underscores the Group's role in maintaining long-term value for clients.

Looking to the future, the Maples Group is committed to expanding its services in the UAE and beyond. The leadership duo of Philip Ireland and Manuela Belmontes reaffirmed, “Our commitment is simple: service with excellence. We will continue to deliver the insight, execution and accountability that clients expect from the Maples Group today, tomorrow and for the next twenty years.”

The anniversary is part of the Group’s broader global celebrations, coinciding with their 30th Anniversary Celebration in Asia and paving the way for their 20-year anniversary in Ireland next year. With a strong presence in Dubai, the Maples Group offers clients integrated legal and professional services, catering to their diverse business needs and transactions in the region.