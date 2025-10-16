Abiola Adenmosun, a 22-year-old from Chatham, Kent, initiated a relationship with the young girl despite being aware of her age. Over the course of 2012 and 2013, he subjected her to repeated sexual abuse, often in his car, and provided her with drugs and alcohol. Adenmosun's actions extended beyond just the victim; he also damaged her phone and assaulted her sister.

The impact of Adenmosun's abuse has weighed heavily on the victim, as highlighted in her statement where she shared, "I struggle with anxiety every day and also suffer physical pain."

Solicitor General Ellie Reeves denounced Adenmosun's actions, stating, "This was a deeply troubling case of sustained sexual abuse by a grown man against a vulnerable child." She expressed her gratitude towards the Court of Appeal for increasing his sentence, noting how brave the victim was for coming forward.

Initially sentenced to four years and three months on 18 July 2025 at Maidstone Crown Court, Adenmosun also received an Indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and an Indefinite Restraining Order. After the Solicitor General referred the case under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme, the Court of Appeal decided to extend his imprisonment to six years and nine months, reflecting the severity of his crimes.