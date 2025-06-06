In the recent judgment of Manolete Partners PLC v Mukitur Rahman & Ors, the court addressed a complex case involving the actions of Mukitur Rahman and his family concerning several properties. This case was heard in the Business and Property Courts of England and Wales, with Master Clark presiding. The primary claimant, Manolete Partners PLC, acts as a liquidator for a company owned and operated by Mr. Rahman, trading as a restaurant. Following the company’s liquidation in 2016, significant financial irregularities were discovered, particularly regarding misapplied funds amounting to a substantial debt owed by Mr. Rahman. This judgment records the court's examination of Mr. Rahman’s financial dealings, his ownership of real estate, and the implications of these findings for his family and business associates.

The case arose from events dating back to 2020, when Manolete Partners brought a claim against Mr. Rahman relating to financial mishandling arising from his sole ownership and management of the company. After navigating accusations of misapplication of significant funds, the court had previously ruled that Mr. Rahman had indeed misappropriated company funds, leading to a judgement debt totalling approximately £892,840.06, inclusive of interest and costs. Consequently, the current case revolves around the claimant’s intention to secure payment of debts through the sale of properties owned by Mr. Rahman. The properties in question include 18 Rochford Road, 18 Dove Close, and 7 Buckland Parade, all registered solely under Mr. Rahman's name. Financial assessments of these properties revealed significant equity amounts that the claimant sought to liquidate to satisfy the judgement debt.

The defendants include Mr. Rahman’s wife, Sultana Rahman, and Mr. Rahman’s relatives. Sultana’s stance is significant as she contends a right to a 50% interest in each property due to a constructive trust arising from common intention. Her argument hinges on the assertion that they mutually agreed to share ownership equally upon marriage. However, the court must also consider the legal ownership dynamics against claims of social or familial agreements.

The court noted that Mr. Rahman, prior to the legal proceedings, had been convicted of tax-related offences and was subsequently imprisoned. This complexity limited the defendants’ participation in the trial. In deliberating on the case, the court cited vital legal precedents such as Stack v Dowden and Jones v Kernott, which clarify the legal standing concerning sole ownership versus beneficial interest in property ownership situations. These precedents established that mere claims of common intention must be substantiated by credible evidence of contributions or other indicators of equitable interests.

The court examined the testimonies of Sultana Rahman and found inconsistencies regarding the details of their marital agreement and her financial contributions. The lack of concrete evidence supporting her claims of investment or substantial involvement in the properties led to scepticism regarding her assertions of a constructive trust. Ultimately, the judgement concluded with the ruling enabling the sale of the properties, reinforcing that although Mrs. Rahman asserted interest rights, the court was not convinced of her equitable claims due to insufficient evidence.

Thus, the court ruled in favour of the claimant to allow the secured debts to be addressed through the liquidation of the properties. The complexities of familial dynamics, combined with the intricacies of property law, illustrated the challenging nature of resolving such cases in court. It underscored the necessity for clear evidence and the fragility of verbal or social agreements concerning significant financial dealings. The order for sales is pending unless otherwise agreed upon by the parties regarding a timeline.