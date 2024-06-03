Manchester-based law firm, Slater Heelis, has appointed Rachel Fletcher as the new Managing Partner and Chris Bishop as the new Senior Partner

Rachel Fletcher, a Partner at Slater Heelis since 2019, currently heads the award-winning Crime and Regulatory team. Known for her innovative approach, she has been instrumental in the firm's growth, implementing new technologies and processes to meet the evolving needs of clients and employees. As Managing Partner, Rachel will oversee the day-to-day operations, lead the Executive team, and execute the firm’s strategy and business plan to strengthen its reputation in the legal sector.

Chris Bishop, a partner at Slater Heelis since 1998, has played a crucial role in shaping the firm's strategic vision, enhancing client relationships, and expanding its market presence. As Senior Partner, Chris will oversee the governance and culture of the firm, represent it externally, and ensure alignment with the firm's values and objectives. He will also focus on attracting top talent and rising stars to bolster the firm’s already 220+ strong team.

Axel Koelsch, COO at Lawfront, commented on the appointments: “This renewal of leadership will bring fresh perspectives to a continuity of values and experience, both of which are a hallmark of successful professional services firms. We are confident that Rachel and Chris will make an impactful team and lead the firm to continued success.”

Rachel Fletcher expressed her excitement about her new role: “This is a huge honour for me and I am incredibly proud to be leading the team as we enter a new era for the firm with Lawfront. With such a passionate and experienced team, I am confident that the future will be buoyant and bright, and I am really looking forward to seeing what we achieve as a firm and for our clients."

She also acknowledged Chris Bishop's contributions: "Chris has been a key driving force in this role as Managing Partner for the last 13 years and has achieved such significant success that I must take this opportunity to thank him for everything he has done during his career at the firm. I know he will now embrace his Senior Partner role with ease, and we will work together to drive the business forward.”

Slater Heelis is an award-winning, full-service law firm serving clients across the UK and internationally. With a team of over 220 experts, the firm offers a wide range of legal services to both private and business clients, including Family Law, Wills & Probate, Court of Protection, Personal Injury, Corporate Law, Crime (including Business Crime & Regulatory), Dispute Resolution, Property Litigation, Contentious Probate and Contentious Court of Protection, Employment & HR, Property Law, and Construction & Engineering.