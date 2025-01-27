Manchester property developer's negligence claim adjourned

Introduction

The High Court has adjourned a trial involving a professional negligence claim brought by Manchester Property Development Holdings and Stephen Beech against the solicitors Kuit Steinart Levy LLP. The decision was made due to the illness of the defendant's leading counsel, a situation that significantly impacted the fairness of the trial proceedings.

Background

The claimants, Manchester Property Development Holdings and Stephen Beech, alleged professional negligence against Kuits, a Manchester-based firm of solicitors. The claim concerned the drafting and advice provided by Kuits in relation to a substantial loan facility negotiated with Roundshield Luxembourg SARL. The claimants argued that the solicitors' actions led to significant financial losses, estimated at around £21 million for Beech Holdings and £11 million for Stephen Beech personally.

Application for Adjournment

The application to adjourn was filed by the defendant's legal team due to the sudden illness of their leading counsel. The defendant argued that proceeding without their chosen lead advocate would be unfair and detrimental to their case, given the complexity and high stakes involved. The application was supported by a witness statement from Mr William Glynn, a partner at Clyde & Co LLP.

Claimants' Opposition

The claimants opposed the adjournment, citing significant prejudice due to potential delays and increased costs. They argued that the trial could proceed with the defendant's junior counsel, who was already familiar with the case. The claimants also highlighted the financial strain and emotional stress that an adjournment would impose, potentially jeopardising their funding arrangements.

Legal Considerations

The court considered several legal precedents and principles, including the overriding objective to deal with cases justly and at proportionate cost. The court referred to the guiding principles established in Bilta (UK) Ltd v Tradition Financial Services Ltd and Innovate Pharmaceuticals Ltd v University of Portsmouth Higher Education Corporation, which emphasise fairness and the impact of delays on trial proceedings.

Decision

After weighing the arguments, Dame Clare Moulder DBE concluded that the trial could not proceed fairly without the defendant's leading counsel. The court recognised the potential prejudice to the claimants but determined that the inability of the defendant to adequately prepare and present their case outweighed these concerns. Consequently, the application for adjournment was granted.

Impact and Next Steps

The decision to adjourn the trial reflects the court's commitment to ensuring a fair trial process, even at the cost of significant delays. The case will be rescheduled, allowing the defendant time to secure appropriate legal representation. The claimants will need to address the implications of this delay on their funding and preparation for the rescheduled trial.

Conclusion

This case highlights the challenges and complexities involved in high-stakes litigation, particularly when unforeseen circumstances, such as the illness of key legal personnel, arise. The court's decision underscores the importance of ensuring that both parties have a fair opportunity to present their case.

