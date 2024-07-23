Manchester lawyer named head of Gateley’s employment team

Professional services group Gateley has announced the promotion of Avril England, based in Manchester, to head of its national employment team. Avril brings nearly 20 years of experience as an employment lawyer to her new role. She joined Gateley in 2010 as an associate following the company’s acquisition of Halliwells LLP and was promoted to partner in 2018.

In her new leadership position, Avril will oversee a team of over 30 employment specialists while continuing her partner responsibilities, providing comprehensive employment advice to a diverse clientele, ranging from small businesses to large UK-wide companies.

A Manchester native, Avril's educational journey began at Bramhall High School and Aquinas College, followed by a law degree from the University of Warwick. Reflecting on her promotion, Avril expressed pride in her long-standing association with Gateley and excitement about leading the employment team. She remarked, “Having spent most of my legal career at Gateley, it is with enormous pride that I start my role as head of our employment team. I have seen our team go from strength to strength over the years, and with so many talented colleagues it’s a privilege to be appointed into the role. I am excited to see what we can achieve going forward.”

Andrew Macmillan, head of Gateley’s People Platform, praised Avril’s dedication and suitability for the role. “Avril’s commitment, both to Gateley and her clients, over the years has been exemplary and as such she makes the perfect candidate to head up our employment team. Avril’s vast experience and enthusiasm will be priceless in ensuring that our lawyers keep achieving fantastic results for our clients and that our rising stars become the leaders of tomorrow. Avril’s promotion to head of employment highlights Gateley’s commitment to investing in the progression of our talented people.”

Gateley’s employment team comprises 35 experts across the Group’s UK offices in Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, London, and Birmingham. The Manchester office, located on King Street, houses 220 Gateley employees.