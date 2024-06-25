Manchester law firm invests in future legal talent with new cohort of trainees

Veritas Solicitors, a prominent North-West law firm, has launched its latest cohort of trainees as part of an innovative legal apprenticeship program aimed at fostering the next generation of legal professionals. The firm has onboarded five aspiring solicitors into the fully funded Level 7 Graduate Solicitor Apprenticeship scheme, supported by the Education & Skills Funding Agency (ESFA).

This apprenticeship represents a significant investment in the professional development of future solicitors, emphasizing Veritas Solicitors' commitment to nurturing legal talent. The program is open to individuals currently employed in legal practices who hold a UK law bachelor’s degree (2.2 or above) or an LLB, and it spans 30 months of distance learning. The rigorous selection process saw numerous applicants competing for a place, with the successful candidates undergoing extensive application and interview stages.

The apprenticeship focuses on preparing trainees for the Solicitor Qualifying Exams (SQE1 and SQE2) and includes one-on-one coaching, mock assessments, workshops, and resources from The University of Oxford and Datalaw.

Among the new trainees is Sean Humphries, a 2020 LLB graduate from Lancaster University, who has been with Veritas for four years. Sean, currently part of the Clinical Negligence team, expressed his excitement: "This is a profession I've always wanted to be in, inspired by a family member who is a solicitor. This opportunity wouldn’t have been possible without the firm's support.”

Beatriz Garcia, a Law and Politics graduate from the University of Manchester, joined Veritas in February 2022. She has advanced within the Housing Disrepair department and is now part of the firm’s pathway to litigation scheme. Beatriz remarked, "The support from the firm makes this journey more feasible than a traditional training contract. I am extremely thankful for this opportunity."

Irene Nakedi, originally from Botswana, transitioned from a nursing career to law, earning her LLB and LLM from Manchester Metropolitan University. Since joining the firm in June 2023, she has embraced the apprenticeship with enthusiasm: "The firm values internal progression and truly helps its staff thrive. For me, it’s all about making a difference to people’s lives."

Samrah Rahim, a 2020 graduate of the University of Salford, joined Veritas in January 2023 and is grateful for the firm's support: "The SQE is a challenging route to qualification, but the support at Veritas makes it manageable."

The final member of the cohort, Mia McBrearty, a 2021 Law graduate from Manchester Metropolitan University, has been with the firm for two years and works in the Housing Disrepair litigation team. She stated, "I have learned so much since coming here, and it is great to have seen the firm’s growth in that time."

Faraz Fazal, Managing Partner of Veritas Solicitors, highlighted the firm's dedication to developing future legal professionals: "This apprenticeship program underscores our commitment to nurturing the next generation of legal professionals. We are proud to support these talented individuals on their journey to becoming qualified solicitors."

With this initiative, Veritas Solicitors reaffirms its commitment to fostering talent and equipping future solicitors with the skills and confidence to excel in their careers.