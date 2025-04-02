Manak Solicitors acquires Browns Solicitors

Manak Solicitors have announced their acquisition of Browns Solicitors, a well-regarded law firm located in Bromley at 51 Tweedy Road, BR1 3NH. This strategic move represents a significant milestone in Manak Solicitors' ongoing expansion and bolsters its presence across London and Kent. Browns Solicitors was founded in 2011 by Managing Director Christine Brown, who has since specialised in Private Client Law, including Wills, Probate, and Power of Attorney. The firm has established a formidable reputation for providing exceptional legal services in the Bromley community and is known for its expertise in Private Client law.

The merger allows clients of Browns Solicitors to access a broader suite of legal services while maintaining the highest standards of care they have come to expect. This acquisition continues the trend from last year when Manak Solicitors successfully integrated Ennis-Webb Solicitors in Biggin Hill, reinforcing the firm’s position as a forward-thinking provider of legal services in the region. With a strong emphasis on innovation, Manak Solicitors leads the way in delivering cutting-edge client solutions, exemplified by their trademarked Instant Instruct tool, which facilitates seamless online legal service instructions.

Surinder Singh Manak, Managing Director of Manak Solicitors, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating “This acquisition is a major step forward for us. Browns Solicitors has a long-standing reputation for excellence, and we are excited to add this to our existing teams. Our shared values and commitment to outstanding service make this a perfect fit, and we look forward to serving Browns’ clients with the same dedication and professionalism they have come to expect.”

Christine Brown also shared her thoughts on the merger, saying “After many successful years serving our clients, I am delighted that Browns Solicitors is joining forces with Manak. Their modern, client-first approach aligns perfectly with our own values, and I am confident that this transition will bring great benefits to our Clients and Team. This merger underscores Manak Solicitors’ commitment to growth while maintaining its dedication to providing best-in-class Legal Services. Clients of Browns Solicitors can expect a seamless transition, with myself, Libby and Becky continuing to support them under the Manak Solicitors umbrella.”

As this integration unfolds, clients can anticipate enhanced resources and a commitment to quality legal support that remains unwavering.